HOUSTON (KIAH)–As of Sunday afternoon, United Airlines says that 180 flights were cancelled. Thankfully, the airline was able to save 85 of them by switching aircraft types.

These changes started after an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 jet made and emergency landing on Friday after a section of a fuselage opened midair. A fuselage is also known as the body of the airplane seen as a long hollow tube that holds the plane together.

After a loud boom was heard and passengers noticed the gap in the plane, oxygen masks were dropped from the ceiling within minutes of the emergency landing. Thankfully, out of the 171 passengers and six crew members, no one was hurt, but that did affect some passengers over the weekend with no sign of when flight schedules would return to normalcy.

Retired United Airlines Pilot Captain Ross Aimer said, “this particular airplane was brand new-only about a month or two in service from what I understand. Although this is totally unrelated with the two accidents previously on the max this is extremely rare that we have a blowout. ” In a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Mike Whitaker, he says quote, “”The FAA is requiring immediate inspections of certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes before they can return to flight. Safety will continue to drive our decision-making as we assist the NTSB’s investigation into Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.”

Inspections are required through the FAA’s Emergency Airworthiness Directive also known as the EAD. Required inspections will take four to eight hours per aircraft.