Alabama teen set to become youngest lawyer in state

Nation/World

by: Jordan Highsmith and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama student has earned his high school diploma, his bachelor’s degree and a law degree all by the age of 19.

Seth Harding, from Montgomery, graduated from high school at 10 years old, earned a bachelor’s degree from Huntington College at 16, and now has graduated from the University of Alabama at 19.

Harding’s next step is to take the Alabama Bar Exam. If he passes, he will become the youngest lawyer in modern recorded Alabama history.

“The next phase is to become the very best staff attorney I can be and serve my clients every day,” Harding said.

He says he wouldn’t be where he is today if it wasn’t for his family and faith.

“Make the purpose of your life fulfilling his purpose in your life and you will live a fantastic one,” Harding said.

Harding’s sister is also pursuing a law degree. She attends Faulkner University and is 17 years old.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

COVID-19 Has Changed How Farmers and Ranchers Operate

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Has Changed How Farmers and Ranchers Operate"

Axelrad to host Houston’s 1st drive-in rooftop concert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Axelrad to host Houston’s 1st drive-in rooftop concert"

Parents who lost 3-yr-old son to drowning, host life jacket donation drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parents who lost 3-yr-old son to drowning, host life jacket donation drive"

Morning Dose, Hannah Trippett - Graduation During A Pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Hannah Trippett - Graduation During A Pandemic"

Social Distancing Grades for Harris County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Distancing Grades for Harris County"

The Art Spot Tues May 19

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Art Spot Tues May 19"
More Video

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular