ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A child had to be taken to the hospital after an incident at a New Mexico Christmas parade, authorities said. The incident happened Saturday evening.

Alamogordo Police Department said around 6:13 p.m., they were alerted to a child being hit by a float during a Christmas parade. The parade was heading west on 10th Street.

The police reported the child was trying to reboard the float but was caught by the tire and partially ran over.

The child was flown to a hospital in El Paso, Texas. His condition is unknown.