Allegiant offering nonstop flights to Provo, UT and Bentonville, AR out of Hobby

HOUSTON (KIAH) – There are new routes flying out of William P. Hobby Airport this week.

Allegiant Airlines is now offering nonstop service from Hobby to Provo, Utah and Bentonville, Ark. The airline started the nonstop service on the new routes this week.

“Houston has become a key city in our network, and we’re thrilled to expand our flight options for locals who are planning their winter vacations,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “We think vacationers will appreciate our unique brand of air travel: low-cost, nonstop flights without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

The flights from Hobby to Provo Airport (PVU) starts with fares as low as $39 for a one-way flight. The flights to Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Bentonville begin with fares as low as $33 for a one-way flight. The new flights will operate twice weekly.

You can find flight days, times, and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.