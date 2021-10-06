Amber Alert issued for abducted northeast Houston teen, Leilana Graham, 13

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl in the Houston area.
Leilana Graham was last seen at 10500 Block Rockaway Drive at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21. She has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-3 and weighs 147 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white and yellow striped shirt, with black shoes, and was carrying a clear backpack.
Authorities believe Graham may be a victim of sex trafficking.
The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Sha Kendrick Smith. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is 6-foot-1 and weighs 250 pounds. The suspect vehicle is a blue 2008 GMC truck, with Texas license plate 28809T1.
If you have any information, you can call the Federal Bureau of Investigation at (713) 693-5000.
Source: Texas Dpeartment of Public Safety
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- MYSTERY WIRE | Area 52: Nevada’s other secret baseMYSTERY WIRE – The world’s best known “secret” base – Area 51 – has been immortalized in books, movies, and TV news reports for its role developing spectacular military technology. What’s not as well known is that Area 51 has a sister facility – Area 52 – which is home to its own dark secrets. […]
- Gov. Abbott to be joined by 10 governors in Mission, Texas to discuss borderMISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott will be having a press conference in Mission, Texas to discuss the latest at the U.S. – Mexico Border. Abbott will be joined by 10 governors and law enforcement officials. A release states the following governors will be alongside Abbott: Arizona Governor Doug Ducey Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Idaho Governor Brad […]
- Wednesday is an Ozone Action DayHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria area for Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the Houston, Galveston, and surrounding areas on Wednesday. What is Ozone Action […]
- Tropics: East Coast low will struggle to organizeHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — The National Hurricane Center continues to suggest that an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms will near the East Coast at the end of this week. Its formation chance over the next five days is only 10%. According to the NHC: “Upper-level winds are expected to remain unfavorable for significant tropical development of this […]
- Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, USPS dedicate Houston post office to late Harris County Sheriff’s deputyHARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) – Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher and the United States Postal Service dedicate a Houston post office to a late Harris County Sherriff’s Office deputy for the first time ever. Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal was a Harris County Deputy who many say served with a smile and high dignity was killed in a line […]