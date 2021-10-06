Amber Alert issued for abducted northeast Houston teen, Leilana Graham, 13

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl in the Houston area.

Leilana Graham was last seen at 10500 Block Rockaway Drive at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21. She has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-3 and weighs 147 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white and yellow striped shirt, with black shoes, and was carrying a clear backpack.

Authorities believe Graham may be a victim of sex trafficking.





(Courtesy: Texas DPS. The truck is a stock image from Texas DPS.)

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Sha Kendrick Smith. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is 6-foot-1 and weighs 250 pounds. The suspect vehicle is a blue 2008 GMC truck, with Texas license plate 28809T1.

@MissingKids We believe Leilana may be with Sha Kendrick Edward Smith, 22. His last known vehicle description is a blue, extended cab GMC 2008 with temporary license plate # 28809T1. Call 713-693-5000 with any information. #HouNews @AMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/OyAbCP26n8 — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) October 6, 2021

If you have any information, you can call the Federal Bureau of Investigation at (713) 693-5000.

Source: Texas Dpeartment of Public Safety