HOUSTON (KIAH) — After the wildfire tragedy in Maui, Hawaii last week, Maui County officials are still discovering lost families and helping those who’ve lost recover.

The American Red Cross is actively working to help families get the help them need as they pick up the pieces of what’s left. The organization is asking for all the help they can get as Hawaii’s Governor Josh Green confirms that the number of fatalities is now 99.

Through a partnership with the American Red Cross, CW39, our sister station in Hawaii, KHON2 and our parent company, Nexstar, we have dedicated a Maui wildfire donation page directly for those impacted.

CW39 Houston’s Kara Willis will be LIVE with the Executive Director of the American Red Cross’s Coastal Plains Chapter, Mia Bendixsen to tell us more about their efforts and how we can help.