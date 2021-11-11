Arrest made in May 2020 crash on Primrose Drive, Robinson Drive

WACO, Texas – An arrest has been made in the case of a fatal crash in Waco from May 2020.

19-year-old Angel Gurrero was arrested Wednesday on an Intoxication Manslaughter warrant from a fatal crash from May 13, 2020.

On that day, Waco Police officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Primrose Drive and Robinson Drive. A 2003 GMC Sierra Pickup Truck was traveling south on Robinson Drive, when the truck drifted off of the roadway and hit a light pole at the intersection. When officers arrived, they found somebody ejected from the vehicle, who was pronounced dead on scene. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Emilio Rueda.

Guerrero was the driver of the vehicle, and he was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Through the investigation, a toxicology report was issued – and Waco PD Detectives received this report on June 30, 2021. The report showed Guerrero had multiple drugs in his system at the time of the crash. An arrest warrant was issued on July 6, 2021, and an outside agency arrested Guerrero on November 10.

Source: Waco Police Department