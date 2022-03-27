ORLANDO (WFLA) — Attorney Ben Crump announced that he and attorney Bob Hilliard have been separately retained by the parents of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old boy who died after he fell off a theme park ride Thursday night.

On Friday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the teen was visiting the park from Missouri when he fell from the 430-foot tall “Orlando Free-Fall” in ICON Park.

“This family is shocked and heartbroken at the loss of their son,” said Crump, who was hired by Tyre’s father, Yarnell Samson. “This young man was the kind of son every parent hopes for — an honor roll student, an aspiring athlete, and a kind-hearted person who cared about others. Needless to say, his family is absolutely devastated.”

In video shared online, riders had expressed concerns about about the ride’s seatbelts before the deadly incident.

The ride’s owner said the ride had several safety checks and that the equipment was functioning properly before the free-fall ride began operation.

“Again, everything was functioning properly when the ride started. What we don’t know is what happened after that,” Stine told WFLA. “We’re just deeply saddened and shocked by what happened last night. Our hearts break for the family.”

In a written statement, Crump asked anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch with his legal team, and provided contact information on Twitter.

“A fun theme park visit with his football team should not have ended in tragedy. Bob Hilliard and I, on behalf of both parents, Yarnell and Nekia, intend to get answers for Tyre’s grieving family and request prayers as they shoulder this unthinkable loss,” said Crump.

“Families have a right to expect these national theme parks, making millions of dollars, will keep their children safe and will put that safety above all else,” added Hilliard, who was retained by Tyre’s mother.