CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.31 per gallon.
That’s $1.07 more than a year ago.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the rise comes as the cost of crude oil increases and demand goes up in Europe, where refineries are switching from burning gas to oil-based fuels.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.55 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.77 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel jumped 11 cents to $3.45 a gallon.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Average price of gas jumps 6 cents, but Houston has lowest nationwide averageThe average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.31 per gallon.
- COVID-19 vaccine pop-up events across TexasHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Walmart is teaming up with the Texas Department of State Health Service to kick off a new round of pop-up events this month. The Texas Department of State Health Services says the four-hour pop-up events will focus on smaller communities in rural areas across the state, where vaccination rates have typically […]
- Newsfeed Now: Rescue of kids lost in Texas forest caught on camera; Southwest flyers still facing delaysWeekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.
- ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ is back, bigger and better than ever, and it’s right here on CW39!HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — It’s a show that many kids grow up with and still holds a special place in people’s hearts. It’s “Legends of the Hidden Temple!” It’s back in a big way, and now on CW39, with comedian Cristela Alonzo leading the fun as the new host. Alonzo is best known for the 2014 ABC […]
- Houston Happens – Astros fall to White Sox in Game 3 of ALDS, Game 4 today but severe weather expected, McDonald’s FREE ‘Thank You’ meals to teachers, Monday Motivation, Hispanic Heritage Month with Memorial Hermann and moreHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Good Monday morning! After two tough losses from the Houston Texans and the Houston Astros, Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is here to lift your spirits. McDonald’s is giving away FREE ‘Thank You’ meals to educators all of this week. Plus, find out about the DePelchin Children’s Center Dad’s Program, in today’s Motivational […]