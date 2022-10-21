BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Instead of giving out citations, the Baxter Springs Police Department wants to help drivers fix their broken headlights, taillights or turn signals.

It’s all part of a community-driven program called Lights On! The mission is to heal relationships between communities and law enforcement agencies. Friday, the Baxter Springs Police Department announced that Lights On! is expanding to their city, making them the second agency in Kansas to participate in this program.

Under the new program, BSPD officers on traffic stops can provide a voucher for a free repair on mechanical problems with the vehicle, rather than citing the driver. Some common mechanical violations include burned-out light bulbs, broken turn signals, etc. Any driver who receives a voucher can take their vehicle to one of the following businesses, who will fix the mechanical problem for free:

Cottrell’s 66 Service Center, 441 Military Ave, Baxter Springs, KS 66713

Darryl’s Auto Service, 1131 Park Ave, Baxter Springs, KS 66713

Express Auto Transmission LLC, 3050 Military Ave, Baxter Springs, KS 66713

Karnes Pro Tire & Auto Center, 1050 S. Hwy 69A, Quapaw, OK 74363

Randy’s Shop, 2004 Park Ave, Baxter Springs, KS 66713

“The Lights On! program is a way to build relationships between police departments and the communities they serve. Instead of punishing drivers for broken lights, we can fix the mechanical issue and mitigate what often becomes a downward spiral for community members in need. We are giving officers a new tool on their duty belt that creates a positive interaction, especially needed in these tense times,” said Don Samuels, CEO and Founder of Lights On!

Brian Henderson, Chief of Police for the Baxter Springs Police Department, said the program gives officers a useful tool to engage with drivers and offer a helpful solution rather than a ticket or fine. “We are excited to get this program up and running after working on it with many community partners over the last few months,” said Chief Henderson.

“Especially during these times of uncertainty, a small piece of paper and a quick trip to the local auto repair shop really does go a long way,” said Officer Rhanda Andrews with the Baxter Springs Police Department.

The Lights On! program is supported by community in-kind and financial donations. You can learn more about Lights On!, HERE.