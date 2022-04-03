HOUSTON (KIAH) The weather is looking PERFECT this weekend to enjoy the spring Bazaar On The Bayou this Sunday, April 3 from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m.. White Oak Music hall is kicking off their second year of the seasonal outdoor market.

They are host 70+ local vendors on the grounds of White Oak Music Hall and inside Raven Tower. Expect high music, great food, handmade crafts, fun clothing, unique jewelry. Goers can also enjoy frozen and baked desserts and so much more.

We went early to give you this first look and spoke with Luis Rivera, General Manager of White Oak Music Hall. Enjoy a preview below: