President Biden is expected to sign a proclamation today establishing a new national monument in honor of late Chicago teen Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till- Mobley.

Emmett Till was a black teen from Chicago, who was abducted, tortured, and killed in Mississippi in 1955. Emmett was accused of flirting with the wife of one of his kidnappers and was found dead three days later with his body severely beaten and mutilated. Till’s murder helped propel the civil rights movement at the time after his mother Mamie Till insisted to have an open and public service, showcasing his mutilated body to the public.

Till’s story infuriated the black community and his family at the time and the image of his remains was posted in Jet Magazine. That image has made it’s way across history, touching the hearts of Americans over the years.

The signing of the proclamation today will fulfil a promise that Till’s relatives made 68 years ago, to make Emmett’s story not only a civil rights story but an American story. The Emmett Till and Mamie Till- Mobley National Monument will be federally protected, located across three sites in Illinois and Mississippi. Till’s family members and a national organization is seeking to preserve Black cultural heritage sites and are raising money to restore each of the sites for inclusion in the National Park System.

“The Democratic president’s administration will continue to speak out against hateful attempts to rewrite our history and strongly oppose any actions that threaten to divide us and take our country backwards.” Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary

The White House Press Secretary told reporters Monday the Till national monument will be the Biden-Harris administration’s fourth designation that showcases their work to “advance civil rights,” as conservative state and local leaders push for legislation that limits the teaching of slavery and Black history in public schools.

More on the history on the case of Emmett Till and the impact of his story can be found here.