President Biden on Friday morning called Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), following the “horrible attack” on her husband, Paul Pelosi, earlier that morning.

“The President is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family. This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack. He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Jean-Pierre added that “the President continues to condemn all violence.” She said that Biden asked for people to respect the Pelosi family’s desire for privacy at this time.

An assailant broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco residence early Friday morning and assaulted Paul Pelosi, who has been taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The assailant is in custody. The Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the break in.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) also spoke with Pelosi on Friday to convey his “deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family.” In a statement, he called the attack “dastardly.”

Other lawmakers are sending well wishes to the Pelosi family, including Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa), Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) and Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.).