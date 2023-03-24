SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah has become the first state to sign into law legislation that attempts to limit teenagers’ access to social media apps, and Texas could be next.

The measures would require parental consent before kids can sign up for sites like TikTok and Instagram. The two signed into law also prohibit kids under 18 from using social media between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

They also require age verification for anyone who wants to use social media in the state and seek to prevent tech companies from luring kids to their apps using addictive features. Other states, such as Arkansas, Texas, Ohio and Louisiana have similar bills in the works.