Billionaire rivals lead humanity into space

MYSTERY WIRE – Jeff Bezos and his three passengers returned safely from their brief jaunt into space.

Bezos is one of several billionaires who’ve spent chunks of their personal fortunes on private spacecraft capable of short flights.

But what about longer trips, or a permanent presence in space?

“Well, expectations were high, and they were dramatically exceeded,” Jeff Bezos said after his flight to space.

The crew were thrilled by their brief trip to the edge of space. The same was true for rival billionaire Richard Branson who took his own jaunt earlier this month.

Jeff Bezos and his three passengers returned safely from their brief jaunt into space.

Bezos is one of several billionaires who’ve spent chunks of their personal fortunes on private spacecraft capable of short flights.

But what about longer trips, or a permanent presence in space?

“Well, expectations were high, and they were dramatically exceeded,” Jeff Bezos said after his flight to space.

The crew were thrilled by their brief trip to the edge of space. The same was true for rival billionaire Richard Branson who took his own jaunt earlier this month.

For more, go to Mystery Wire.com