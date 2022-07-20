TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The bodies of three people were found inside a Florida condominium on Sunday, authorities said.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a 911 caller reported blood coming from inside a condo at Paradise Cove Condominiums, according to the West Palm Beach Police Dept.

Officers responded and found the bodies of a 37-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman and a third person, whose age wasn’t immediately known. Their names were not released.

Police did not say how the three individuals were killed, but added that investigators found a gun in a bedroom. A medical examiner will determine their cause of death.

Police said all three people lived at the condo, and called the situation a “domestic dispute.” There was no forced entry into the home.

“It was chaos,” one neighbor told WPTV. “There were like 15 to 20 cars and they had it all blocked off. None of the residents could get over there. It was a nightmare.”

“Disbelief, that’s my first thought. But my first reaction is fear,” neighbor Immanuel Smith said in an interview with WCTV. “I feel like I can’t get away from the gun violence. I moved from a violent area to move back into a violent area.”

Police are waiting to release any identifications until the are able to notify next of kin living outside of the country.