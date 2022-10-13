WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — The five members of the Borger family who pleaded guilty for their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol were sentenced in the District of Columbia’s Federal Court on Wednesday.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Dawn Munn, Joshua Munn, Kayli Munn, Kristi Munn and Thomas Munn all pleaded guilty to one count of “parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building” after traveling from Borger to Washington D.C. and subsequently entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The Munns were among hundreds of people who came to Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021 to protest the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. According to previous reports, many participated in a rally by President Donald J. Trump and then traveled to the US Capitol building and unlawfully entered the building. More than 850 individuals have been arrested in connection with the attack and many of those have been charged and sentenced based on their involvement.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia’s website, the members of the Munn family were given the following sentences during the Wednesday morning hearings:

Dawn Munn

Sentenced to 36 months of probation, including 14 days of intermittent incarceration to be served in two seven-day periods, 90 days of home confinement, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

Joshua Munn

Sentenced to 36 months of probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

Kayli Munn

Sentenced to 36 months of probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

Kristi Munn

Sentenced to 36 months of probation, including 90 days of home confinement, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

Thomas Munn

Sentenced to 36 months of probation, including 14 days of intermittent incarceration to be served in two seven-day periods, 90 days of home confinement, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains,com, Leonard Gruppo, a Clovis, New Mexico man who also participated in the Jan. 6 attack, was sentenced to 24 months of probation with a home detention condition in late 2021. Gruppo was also ordered to pay $500 in restitution and a $3,000 fine.