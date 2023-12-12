BRONX, New York (KIAH) — A six-story apartment building in the west Bronx partially collapsed on Monday, December 11, prompting a large emergency response. The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) was still searching for possible victims at the time of publication but said no injuries had been reported as of early Monday evening.

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said crews were “focused on life” and were using detection dogs to help search for anyone who might be trapped. The collapse occurred at 1915 Billingsley Terrace, on the corner of Phelan Place, close to West Burnside Avenue. The building has 47 residential units and six business, the FDNY said.



Credit: FDNY via Storyful