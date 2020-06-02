California man allegedly caught eating 90-year-old grandmother’s body

Nation/World

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Calif. – A 37-year-old Northern California man was arrested on suspicion of killing his 90-year-old grandmother and trying to eat her body Monday afternoon.

Richmond officers responding to a 911 call of a man standing over a woman’s bloody body allegedly found 37-year-old Dwayne Wallick in the act of eating his grandmother, Ruby Wallick, The Mercury News reports.

Officers confronted Wallick inside the Club Court home he shared with his grandmother, located in a quiet, residential neighborhood of the city.

When officers entered the home Wallick was “digging in her flesh,” according to A Bay City News report. Wallick allegedly ignored orders to stop and officers had to use a stun gun to subdue and arrest him.

There is no official cause of death yet for Ruby Wallick.

Dwayne Wallick was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. Police said the motive is not yet known and the possible role drugs may have played in the gruesome incident is still under investigation.

Wallick will be booked pending his release from the hospital.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Peace march planned in honor of George Floyd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peace march planned in honor of George Floyd"

Four Bears In A Box

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four Bears In A Box"

Brother of George Floyd Speaks In Minneapolis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brother of George Floyd Speaks In Minneapolis"

Officer Struck at Emancipation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer Struck at Emancipation"

Take a “pie in the face” and help local non-profit Camp for All

Thumbnail for the video titled "Take a “pie in the face” and help local non-profit Camp for All"
More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular