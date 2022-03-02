KIAH

HOUSTON (KIAH) For the first time in the nation, a project involving solar panels over irrigation canals to help combat the Western megadrought, will unfold. The $20 million plan known as the Nexus Project was drawn up by UC Merced and funded by California Department of Water Resources.

In February of 2022 a study from the University of California found that the drought status in the Western United States is so severe that it’s making history. According to the study, this drought is the worst in 1,200 years and is expected to continue for more than another decade.

The UCLA study found that humans are responsible for more than 40% of the drought. Also, changing climate is bringing hotter and drier weather, fueling massive wildfires across the west, and led officials to implement water restrictions across states like California. With conservation goals in place, the state has a mandate to reduce groundwater pumping while maintaining reliable supplies to farms, cities, wildlife and ecosystems.

However, researchers at UC Merced have released a new study as well. This study found that covering California’s largest canals with solar panels could generate large portions of clean energy at a decent cost, while saving water by reducing evaporation.

The project will evaluate reduction of water evaporation and wind mitigation, improvements to water quality through reduced vegetative growth, reduction in canal maintenance through reduced vegetative growth, and generation of renewable electricity.

Environmental engineering graduate alumna Brandi Mckuin is part of a team of researchers who studied that covering the 4,000 miles of California’s water canals could reduce evaporation by as much as 82%, saving about 63 billion gallons of water a year. UC Merced Tweet

Turlock Irrigation District experts plan to work alongside Bay Area development firm Solar AquaGrid to break ground on the pilot project installing panels at three different locations across California’s Central Valley (Stanislaus County) this fall, with a completion date of 2024.