GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Just days after a dog was found abandoned in Green Bay, Wisconsin, calls are pouring in from all over the country with people wanting to give the good girl a home.

Wisconsin Humane Society animal behavior evaluator, Kari Weishan, joined Nexstar’s WFRV on Friday to give an update on how the nearly 6-year-old dog named ‘Baby Girl’ is doing.

“She’s doing really well,” said Weishan.

(Courtesy of Kylie Engelhardt)

Baby Girl found herself under the care of the organization after a Green Bay resident found her tied up to a fire hydrant at an intersection.

But she wasn’t found alone.

There, lying on a bed of grass beside her was a backpack filled with her things and a message from her owner.

In the message, the owner explained they could no longer care for Baby Girl – resulting in them abandoning her in a busy neighborhood.

After being found, Baby Girl was taken to the Wisconsin Humane Society and placed on stray hold, meaning she couldn’t begin adoption eligibility until after she had spent a certain amount of days at the shelter.

Well, those days are up and Weishan tells us Baby Girl is well on her way to finding her new home.

“She’s doing really well. She’s currently off her stray hold so we’re learning more about her now with our vet team and our behavior team to get more info on how she’s doing and what she looks like,” explained Weishan.

And it seems Baby Girl won’t have a tough time getting adopted.

Weishan says that people from all over the country have already contacted the Humane Society asking to adopt her.

“We’ve gotten a lot of calls,” she said. “I want to say it’s probably close to 100 between yesterday and today; calls from all over the country from California, Florida, [and] South Carolina.”

Weishan believes that a big reason why Baby Girl’s story has evoked such a strong reaction from people across the nation is that her story was able to resonate with many in one way or another.

“A lot of people were interested in her story, it resonated with them and they just wanted to share their story and their interest as well,” said Weishan.

The Wisconsin Humane Society doesn’t yet know when Baby Girl will be available for adoption but is encouraging people to keep an eye out on the Wisconsin Human Society website for her listing.