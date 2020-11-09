CBS announces 2020 holiday special schedule

(WPRI) — Ready for the most wonderful time of the year? It seems many are more than ready as the coronavirus pandemic rages on in a year like no other.

Thankfully, CBS has just announced its 2020 holiday special schedule, so mark your calendars for Frosty, Rudolph, and more beloved characters.

Here’s when you can catch the special programming on WPRI 12 and below that is also a comprehensive TV listing of Christmas themed shows, movies, and premieres available on other networks:

Friday, Nov. 27, 2020

Frosty The Snowman – 8 p.m. Frosty, that “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship. Narrated by Jimmy Durante, the special also includes the voices of Jackie Vernon (as Frosty) and Billy De Wolfe (as Professor Hinkle).

Frosty Returns – 8:30 p.m. The magic still in his old silk hat, the holiday season’s perennially popular original dancing snowman continues his adventure and skates on the edge of danger. Jonathan Winters is the narrator with John Goodman as the voice of Frosty.



Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020

Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves of Fire – 8 p.m. In this animated special, Robbie (voiced by Ben Stiller) must train to compete in the Reindeer Races to become a part of the sleigh team for Santa (voiced by Jim Belushi).

Robbie The Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe – 8:30 p.m. In the second of two 30-minute specials, Robbie battles Blitzen (voiced by Hugh Grant) in an effort to stop his nemesis’s launch of a reindeer theme park. Britney Spears, James Woods, Leah Remini, and Jerry Stiller are among the additional stars to lend their voices.

The Story of Santa Claus 9 p.m. This animated musical holiday special revolves around a gentle toymaker (voiced by Ed Asner) whose only wish is to deliver a toy to every child on Christmas. The voices of Betty White and Tim Curry are also featured.



Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer – 8 p.m. Narrated by Burl Ives, who is also heard as the voice of Sam the Snowman, this favorite is a musical story based on the popular song of the same name by Johnny Marks. It recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughingstock of all of Christmasville.



All specials are also available on CBS All Access – Holiday Central »

Check back for updates as CBS announces additional holiday programming.

For a complete TV listing, including all networks of Christmas themed shows, movies, and premieres, here’s a printable PDF and a live listing can be found on christmastvschedule.com.