SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple art exhibitions that explore historical and cultural ties between Louisiana and France are scheduled to take place at Centenary College in Shreveport this autumn.
Here is a list of the free artist talks and art exhibitions at the Meadows Museum that will take place between Aug. 30 and Nov. 15:
- Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. – Jude Williams will discuss From Now on We’re StarDust, an exhibition that opens on Aug. 28 at Project Space Gallery. It will close on Sept. 22
- Wednesday, September 20 at 6:30 p.m. – Terry Konrath discussing Visual Gumbo, which opens on Aug. 28 and closes on Dec. 2
- Wednesday, September 27 at 6:30 p.m. – Panel discussion for Centenary in Paris. The exhibition opens on Aug. 28 and closes on Sept. 30
- South Realism X by Edgar Cano will be on display from Sept. 26 through Oct. 27
- Simulacrum by Jessica Hawkins will run from Oct. 31 through Dec. 2. She will discuss her artwork on Nov. 6 at 4:00 p.m.
- From Mon., Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. until Dec. 2, the Shreveport Art Club’s Nature’s Wonders will be on display.
- On Wed., Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. – Ben Vazquez and Emerson Horne will discuss Chasing the Tiger: A Commentary on Colonial Fantasy
- Meadows Museum will also exhibit artworks by Jean Despujols in October. Despujols was a French painter who settled in Shreveport. Despujols’ artwork founded the Meadows Museum.
The first three exhibitions will have a preview reception on August 26 from 4-5 p.m. Entrance to artist talks and art exhibits is free, and the event is open to the public. Meadows members are permitted early entry beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Centenary College is known for engaging the community through the innovative academic discourse of the arts. The museum opens at 9 a.m., closes at 5 p.m. during the week, and is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
For more information, call Meadows Museum at 318-869-5163 or check out their website.