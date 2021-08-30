CenterPoint Energy sends crews to assist Louisiana in power restoration

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Since Hurricane Ida made landfall, CenterPoint Energy is sending hundreds of employees to Louisiana to help other electric companies restore power.

More than 200 CenterPoint workers from Texas and Indiana are heading to Louisiana. About 25 workers departed the facility in Greenspoint.

Over one million people are left with no power after 150 miles per hour winds destroyed electric lines. Officials expect this number to increase over the next several hours.

Authorities say power lines went down around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday night. Center point partners with different energy companies in natural disasters like this.

In this case, PowerOutage.US reports that Entergy has more than 870,000 customers across Louisiana without power. The number of reported outages is expected to increase.

In the meantime, our sister-station in New Orleans, WGNO, reports that Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said about 5,00 national guard troops are out searching in areas with no electricity for people who may need to be rescued.

The operations manager of CenterPoint Greenspoint says they don’t know how long it will take to have power restored in the Louisiana and Mississippi areas. However, they expect their crews to be out for at least a week.