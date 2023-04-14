Livestream of day four of proceedings to begin around 10 a.m.

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Jurors could soon be deliberating the case against a Hobbs teen accused of tossing her baby in a dumpster. Both the prosecution and defense finished presenting their case Thursday and closing arguments are expected Friday morning.

KRQE News 13 will livestream the trial proceedings here on this page. Coverage is expected to begin around 10 a.m. Friday.

Now 19-years-old, Avila is facing one count of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm, or alternatively, one count of attempted first-degree murder. Her trial began Tuesday afternoon. Jurors heard from 17 different witnesses through the course of arguments.

Avila testified in her own defense Thursday, arguing that she doesn’t remember what happened for several hours after delivering the baby. Surveillance video captured Avila on camera, tossing a black trash bag in a Hobbs dumpster on January 7, 2022. The boy was found alive by three people who were digging through the dumpster.

In opening statements, the defense argued that prosecutors have mischarged the case against Avila. Defense attorneys have raised questions about Avila intentions in relation to the actions she took surrounding the baby, highlighting that she doesn’t remember tossing the baby in the dumpster.

Defense attorneys say Avila was diagnosed with a mood disorder following the birth of her baby. A clinical psychologist said Thursday that Avila likely experienced dissociation when she disposed of the baby.

Defense attorneys have also tried to argue that prosecutors haven’t presented evidence indicating that Avila committed great bodily harm against the boy. Doctors testified that the boy was stabilized around 24 hours after being tossed in the dumpster.

Prosecutors have argued that the baby would have died had it not been for medical intervention. The baby was suffering from “profound hypothermia,” was anemic, dehydrated, and was at risk for kidney failure amid his recovery.

Attorneys for the state also tried to poke holes in Avila’s credibility and statements that “blacked out” in the hours after she had the baby and gave an interview to police. Presenting a rebuttal witness after Avila’s testimony, prosecutors also questioned the boy’s father. Stephen Astorga said he was unaware of any difficulties Avila had with work or school, any blackouts, or any serious medical conditions.

During Tuesday’s opening arguments, prosecutors called emphasized the strength of the evidence. Wednesday’s testimony included medical and police professionals. On Thursday, the defense presented its case.

Fifth Judicial District Judge William Shoobridge is overseeing the case in a Lovington, New Mexico courtroom. The prosecution team includes 5th Judicial District Attorney Dianna Luce along with Alyssa Cervantes and Mark Probasco of the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office.

Avila’s defense team includes attorneys Ibukun Adepoju, Raymond Conley and Tashika Curlee.