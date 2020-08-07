University of Louisville kicked three soccer players off its team and suspended three others, after they hosted a COVID-19 party. The university’s men’s and women’s soccer teams, field hockey team and volleyball team had to cancel their workouts after 29 COVID cases were reported.
Members of the impacted sports teams, who do not test positive, may resume team workouts on Monday.
Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
- College players attend COVID party
- Help “Stuff the Bus” For Children In Need
- LIVE: Houston Symphony Saturdays at 8pm
- Houston Fire Captain Battling COVID-19
- A US first, New Hampshire woman gets second face transplant