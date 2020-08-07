College players attend COVID party

Nation/World
Posted: / Updated:

University of Louisville kicked three soccer players off its team and suspended three others, after they hosted a COVID-19 party. The university’s men’s and women’s soccer teams, field hockey team and volleyball team had to cancel their workouts after 29 COVID cases were reported.

Members of the impacted sports teams, who do not test positive, may resume team workouts on Monday.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Mayor Turner Discouraging Parties and Other Gatherings

10th Annual Mayor’s Back to School Fest

College players attend COVID party

Help "Stuff the Bus" For Children In Need

LIVE: Houston Symphony Saturdays at 8pm

HFD Captain Battling COVID-19

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Air Quality Alert


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular