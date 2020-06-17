Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee calls for investigation into local hangings; Medical Examiner responds with data

Nation/World
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

There is some developing dispute over hangings in the Houston area and Harris County. A local Congresswoman is calling for an investigation. The local Medical Examiner says it’s not what people really think.

Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a Senior Member of the House Committee on Judiciary, Homeland Security, and Budget released the following statement on the recent hangings in her Congressional district. In a statement issued to the press, she wrote:

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is outraged at the recent hangings in her Congressional district. Two young black teenagers have been found hung in the last two days back to back.  These deaths are part of a string of deaths of black and Hispanic men found hanging in the United States. 

The Congresswoman is calling for a federal investigation and requesting the Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate these cases immediately. “These cases must be thoroughly investigated and proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” stated Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee

CW39 has reached out to the Harris County Medical Examiner for more details about local hangings.

Here is what they sent us about numbers of pending death cases. These cases are still being investigated.

As far as deaths conclusively deemed suicide, here are those numbers from the Harris County Medical Examiner.

The hanging death of a man reported on June 15, 2020 along Ella Boulevard and the North 610 Loop is also officially deemed suicide by Harris County Medical Examiner officials. This hanging did occur in Sheila Jackson Lee’s 18th Congressional District.

However, the Medical Examiner officials say he was a hispanic male, age 39. His death drew national attention over many who assumed he was African-American. He was not. His name was Fabian Torres Rosas.

