Could THC Help Stop COVID-19?

HOUSTON (CW39) There may be some relief from COVID-19, even before a vaccine might hit the market. According to an article in Forbes, researchers at the University of South Carolina are trying to find out if THC might prevent death from COVID-19.

Most people know THC as the psychoactive element in cannabis. However, THC is being tested to see if it will prevent the two most deadly symptoms from COVID-19 – Cytokine storms and ARDS. Cytokine storms happen when the immune system goes overboard in its attempt to fight off an infection and ARDS or acute respiratory distress syndrome causing difficulty breathing.

Mice injected with Staphylococcus aureus or SEB were tested with THC and the study found that 100 percent of mice that were given THC before being exposed to SEB survived, however, those not given THC died.

Human research needs to be conducted and especially those with COVID-19 symptoms but the research looks promising and THC could prevent the escalation of COVID-19 becoming deadly.

