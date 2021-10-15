Court again lets Texas continue banning most abortions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – A federal appeals court is once again allowing Texas to continue banning most abortions.
The decision Thursday night keeps the law known as Senate Bill 8 in place as the Justice Department tries halting the law. The Biden administration is suing Texas over the restrictions that ban abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has now allowed the law to proceed three times since August. The Texas law allows private citizens to collect at least $10,000 in damages if they bring a successful lawsuit against an abortion provider who violates the restrictions.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Texas’ average gas price are cheapest in the nationGas prices are the highest they’ve been in seven years, but how does Texas compare to the rest of the U.S.?
- Saturday at Minute Maid: Astros forecast70s and sunshine for the Astros game today!
- Brian Laundrie search: Police tape put up at nature reserve entrance, law enforcement seen in parkOne of the entrances to the nature reserve that has been at the center of the search for Brian Laundrie was taped off by law enforcement Friday morning.
- Nikolas Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre, attorney saysThe gunman who killed 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland, Florida, high school will plead guilty to their murders, his attorneys said Friday, bringing some closure to a South Florida community more than three years after an attack that sparked a nationwide movement for gun control.
- Newsfeed Now: FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID-19 booster shots; Brian Laundrie search resumes with cadaver dogsWeekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.