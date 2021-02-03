COVID-19 vaccine coming to CVS February 11

The CVS logo is seen infront of one of its stores in Washington, DC on December 3, 2017. US pharmacy chain CVS has agreed to buy medical insurer Aetna for around $69 billion, according to reports. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGANMANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

HOUSTON (CW39) Starting on Thursday, February 11, CVS Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations at 70 CVS Pharmacies in Texas.

The announcement is part of an 11-state rollout across approximately 335 CVS Pharmacy locations, including Texas.

CVS Health will continue to expand vaccination locations, with a goal of eventually administering 20-25 million shots per month throughout the country, as they come available.

Here are topline points regarding the vaccine rollout:

Eligibility is based on state criteria which will be confirmed and communicated by each state.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS Customer Service.

Supply for the limited rollout in the state, which is sourced directly from the federal pharmacy partnership program, will be approximately 38,000 total doses.

Participating CVS Pharmacies are in communities throughout Texas, including Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Plano, San Antonio, and Waco.

As more supply becomes available the company will expand to more locations and offer additional appointments.

Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Texas will be available to individuals meeting state criteria, which will confirmed by the state in advance of the rollout. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287.