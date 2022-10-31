DELPHI, Ind. — It’s a development loved ones of Libby German and Abby Williams have long prayed for: charges filed in connection to the Delphi murder investigation.

Indiana State Police announced Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, was charged with two counts of felony murder during a news conference Monday.

Richard Allen

While long-awaited charges have been filed, ISP Superintendent Doug Carter promised the case was “far from complete.”

The probable cause affidavit for Allen’s arrest and subsequent charges is “temporarily sealed,” according to ISP and Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland.

Allen is currently in custody and is being held without bond. He entered a not guilty plea during an initial hearing Friday.

Libby German and Abby Williams

On February 14, 2017, the bodies of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams were found one day after they went for a hike on the Monon High Bridge, part of the Delphi Historic Trails system.

For the five years that followed, the questions of who killed the best friends and why has weighed heavily on the Carroll County town of Delphi and beyond.

Those questions may finally begin to be answered during this morning’s press conference.

So far, sources have confirmed to FOX59/CBS4 that Richard Allen worked at a local CVS, and his home was searched last week, with investigators focusing on a fire pit.

Although it is unclear how long he may have been on law enforcement’s radar, Allen has never been named publicly as a figure in the Delphi investigation.

It’s unknown if he has any connection to Ron Logan, the owner of the property where Libby and Abby were found. The FBI carried out a warrant to search his land on March 17, 2017. According to the search warrant, Logan created a false alibi for his whereabouts the day of the murder and his cell phone pinged near where the girls’ bodies were found. He died of COVID-related complications in January and was never charged.

Kegan Kline

Another figure in the Delphi investigation is Kegan Kline, a man charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography. According to investigators, Kline is behind the fake “anthony_shots” profile, a false online persona that communicated with Libby German. Transcripts obtained by The Murder Sheet podcast show the person who communicated with Libby through the “anthony_shots” persona had agreed to meet Libby around the time she went missing. Like Ron Logan, Kline has also never been charged in connection to the Delphi murders.

The families of Libby German and Abby Williams will also be at the news conference Monday. Libby’s sister Kelsi, who has been a central figure in advocating for justice for the young girls, tweeted late Sunday, “Thankful for everyone who has given me space and allowed me to process quietly for a couple of days. I see your messages, replies, posts, etc. They haven’t gone unnoticed. I appreciate all of you. I will respond tomorrow.”