TIJUANA (Border Report) — In June of last year, the wife of a Guatemalan diplomat in the United States arrived in Tijuana for a cosmetic procedure that would ultimately take her life.

The surgery took place at Tijuana’s Hospital Jerusalem.

Baja California’s Attorney General, Ricardo Iván Carpio, is charging the doctor who performed the procedure with reckless homicide.

The physician is reportedly a licensed surgeon but not certified to perform cosmetic procedures, has been arrested and is facing anywhere from six to 21 years in prison if convicted.

According to Carpio’s office, Hospital Jerusalem was supposed to be shut down but ignored a state order to close and continued performing medical and surgical procedures. The facility reportedly was also running an illegal pharmacy on site.

And staff members are said to have been ordered by management to remove seals on doors to admit more patients.

One of those patients was María José Chacón, 38, who died July 4 after she was taken by ambulance to Tijuana’s Red Cross Hospital.

She was the wife of Henry Giovanni Ortiz, the Guatemalan consul general in Denver.