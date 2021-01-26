Dr. Fauci is highest paid federal employee

HOUSTON (CW39) Now that he’s back in the spotlight, many may be curious about how much money Dr. Anthony Fauci actually makes. “Forbes” recently revealed that he’s actually the highest-paid federal employee in the United States.
As it turns out, Fauci earned $417,608 in 2019. In comparison, the President earns $400,000.
Fauci even a little over twice as much as Senators and members of the House of Representatives who make $174,000 a year. Excluding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who will earn $223,500 this year.
Who makes more between Pelosi and say, a Supreme Court Justice? Chief Justice John Roberts makes $270,700, and a four-star military general rake in $268,000.
Incase you’re wondering is Fauci is pulling stock and investments in what he spouts about the pandemic and COVID-19 vaccine… the answer is no. Absolutely not, because he is a government employee earning a government salary.