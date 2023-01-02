Severe flooding on a California highway led to the occupants of two vehicles needing to be rescued late on New Year’s Eve. Footage posted on Twitter by the Orange County Fire Authority shows rescuers using a dinghy to reach partially submerged vehicles stuck on an off-ramp leading from State Route 55 to East 4th Street in the city of Tustin.
One adult was discovered sitting on top of their vehicle, while four adults were inside the other, according to the Orange County Fire Authority’s tweet.
Credit: Orange County Fire Authority via Storyful