DENVER (KDVR) — A former Denver Broncos player is getting a lot of attention on social media after he killed a huge mountain lion — and posted a picture to prove it.

Derek Wolfe, the former Broncos defensive lineman who was part of the Super Bowl 50 team, posted the photo Thursday afternoon.

The photo shows Wolfe, who stands 6 feet 5 inches tall, holding up the massive cougar, which looks just about his size.

Derek Wolfe with his mountain lion kill (Credit: Alex Nestor)

Wolfe said the hunt for the mountain lion started on Tuesday. A hunting guide he knew had been told the lion was attacking family dogs and hiding under a deck in Grant, a small town in Park County.

So the guide and Wolfe set out and tracked the cat up and down a mountain. Then Wolfe said he shot the male cat with a bow.

Then, he had to carry the huge animal back to his truck.

It is legal to hunt mountain lions in Colorado, though there are a lot of rules that go with it, including the hunter contacting the Colorado Parks and Wildlife office after a kill and giving their name, Customer Identification Number, date and unit of the kill, and sex of the lion.

Nexstar’s FOX31 checked with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and was told that Wolfe followed all of them.