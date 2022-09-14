SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Former CBP Officer Marcos Valenzuela received a one-year prison sentence for using excessive force on a man at the Calexico Port of Entry back in August 2019.

He was also found guilty of lying about the incident and falsifying a report.

Last Friday, U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw issued Valenzuela’s prison term, which includes two years of supervised release.

Valenzuela’s attorney had reportedly argued for probation.

In a sentencing memo, Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Askins wrote, that the “defendant’s conduct in this case was violent and resulted in physical injury.” Askins’ memo goes on to say Valenzuela “abused his position as a public official and risked damage to the public’s trust in law enforcement.”

A CBP spokesperson issued a statement that read in part, “we do not tolerate abuse within our ranks and condemn actions that would tarnish the reputation of our agency.”

On August 2019, Valenzuela was caught on camera yanking a driver out of a car and slamming him to the ground.

Prosecutors argued he tried to cover up the incident by lying about it several times and on a written report.

“These actions both the use of excessive force and the lies afterwards to cover up his crime constitute an inexcusable abuse of Defendant’s position of trust as a public official and are deserving of serious punishment,” wrote Askins.