Scene of an explosion at a food cart pod in downtown Portland on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 (KOIN)

No one was hurt in what appears to be a fuel gas explosion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An explosion in the early hours of Sunday rocked an entire city block in downtown Portland, destroying a food cart that shattered windows and scattered debris in a wide swath.

Multiple calls about the explosion at the food cart pod near SW 5th Avenue and Harvey Milk Street were reported around 3:40 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue said. Emergency crews scoured the area for anyone who may have been hurt by the blast but no injuries were reported.

Investigators from the PPB Explosive Disposal Unit swept the area looking for any potential explosive devices but found none. Sunday afternoon PFR said they found no indication at this time this incident was a device and it is being investigated as a fuel gas explosion consistent with something like propane.”

Police ask anyone with information about the explosion to contact the Portland Police Bureau at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.