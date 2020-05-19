Fast food and restaurant chains rolling back in 2021

FAST FOOD FANS – Your favorite indulgence may be cutting back on locations due to the pandemic. Find out if your favorite food chain is rolling back locations and share your thoughts!

Restaurant and fast food chains, like other businesses were left fledgling during the pandemic that left them crushing their bottom line. Now many announce they’re cutting chain locations by the multitude.

Business Insider has named 15 restaurants that we’ll be seeing less of in 2021 and some of them include:

Steak and Shake -which recently closed 51 stores after already closing over a hundred locations

-which recently closed 51 stores after already closing over a hundred locations Subway – which may be forced to close another 900 locations

– which may be forced to close another 900 locations Pizza Hut – which may have less than 7,000 locations by 2021

– which may have less than 7,000 locations by 2021 Burger King – which plans to close 200-250 stores per year over the next few years

Other restaurants closing several stores in the next year include Applebee’s, Ruby Tuesday and even Taco Bell. Which restaurants have closed in your area? Do you think they were already struggling before the pandemic? Which restaurants are you surprised to see closing? Which do you miss?

Share your thoughts with us on social media!

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.