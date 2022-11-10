Photo credited to John Bazemore of The Associated Press

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You signed on the dotted line to defend this nation, stood next to your brothers and sisters in the armed forces, and now you want to open a business as a female veteran.

You’ve looked at the stats. You may do your banking through USAA, and the military-friendly bank says veterans are 45% more likely to start their own businesses than nonveterans.

Veterans own one in 10 small businesses in the U.S.

Members of the military have honed their leadership skills. They are disciplined, but civilian life can be a difficult transition without proper training and expertise.

That’s why resources are important for female veterans on the path to entrepreneurship in economically uncertain times.

Here is a list of resources that can help.

V-WISE

Veteran Women Igniting the Spirit of Entrepreneurship empowers female veterans and their spouses or partners to discover their passions. The program also helps them learn the business skills needed to create ideas and start incubating new businesses.

Funded partially through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, V-WISE is also a result of the philanthropic support of partnerships across the nation.

Phase one of the program is a 15-day online intensive, phase two is a 3-day residency, and phase three is a 12-month support focused on your small business creation and growth.

You’ll meet speakers and teachers who are CEOs of Fortune 500 companies and leaders in government and have access to a community resource network designed to support your endeavors.

You’ll also have access to services provided by the Small Business Administration and other partners, plus the ability to use more than 20 distinctive training modules in subjects such as opportunity recognition, business planning, financing, economics, marketing, access to capital, business law, and social media.

Educational materials, two nights of lodging, and meals are included in the $75 registration fee for the residency. Participants must pay for their travel expenses to and from the conference.

For more information about V-WISE, call (315) 443-6898 or email IVMFEducation@syr.edu

Boots to Business Reboot (B2BR) Classes

Need an overview of business fundamentals? This curriculum assists those interested in owning a business or other forms of self-employment.

Go through critical steps for evaluating business concepts and learn to develop a business plan. You’ll be introduced to entrepreneurial ideas and learn about available resources, such as capital, technical assistance, contracting opportunities, and more.

Visit the SBA’s Boots to Business Reboot Program online for more information.

Veteran Institute for Procurement

Does your female veteran-owned business need training to learn how to manage federal contracts successfully? The Veteran Institute for Procurement is here to help.

ONABEN’s Beyond the Boots

ONABEN offers an initiative to returning veterans and active duty service members in underserved Tribal and rural communities. This unique set of tools and services encourages veterans and service members’ abilities to reach entrepreneurial goals.

The BTB program includes meeting the individual where they are and understanding their barriers to success. The program also focuses on individualized financial literacy, asset management, accumulation training, and small business training for all stages of the business life cycle.

Continuing education tailored to the needs of business challenges, plus procurement and government contracting assistance, is available to those who need it.

ONABEN works with individuals to help them realize their dreams of business ownership. Visit them online at https://onaben.org/what-we-do/signature-programs/

Warrior Rising

Go from a veteran to a vetrepreneur. Warrior Rising will help you repurpose your military skills for use in the civilian world. You’re still a leader even when you take off your uniform. Your military service was just the beginning.

The goal at Warrior Rising is to help you become a great American business owner by translating your training, values and work ethic into the language of success.

Sign up for the Warrior Academy by visiting their website and let your future begin today.

Small Business Administration Lender Match

Looking for a loan to help start your business? The Small Business Administration has a lender match program. It takes about five minutes to answer a few questions about your business, and you’ll be matched with lenders about a potential loan. Compare rates, terms, fees and you’ll be well on your way.

Visit the SBA’s Lender Match program online for more information.