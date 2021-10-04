Fire prevention week begins with safety awareness for your home

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and State Farm are teaming for the fifth consecutive year to promote Fire Prevention Week. The latest report from the National Fire Protection Association “Smoke Alarms in the U.S.” reveals nearly three out of five U.S. home fire deaths occur in homes with no smoke alarms or smoke alarms that failed to operate.
State Farm is delivering about 3,500 Fire Prevention Week toolkits and other fire safety resources to local fire departments in 48 states. These toolkits will be distributed at local schools to promote fire safety awareness.These kits include pamphlets with information ON creating a fire safety plan and keeping smoke alarms working and up to date
Missing or non-functional power sources, including missing or disconnected batteries, dead batteries, and disconnected hardwired alarms, or other AC power issues, are the most common factors when smoke alarms fail to operate.
