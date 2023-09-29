A co-defendant in the sweeping Georgia election interference case involving former President Trump has become the first to plead guilty in the case.

Scott Hall, a bail bond business owner, after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with the performance of election duties before Judge Scott McAfee at an impromptu hearing Friday afternoon.

Hall was sentenced to five years probation, a $5,000 fine and 200 hours of community service. He also cannot participate in any “polling activities” while on probation, must write a letter of apology to Georgia citizens and must testify honestly in any future proceedings in the case.

“You understand that you’re pleading guilty today because you believe there exists a factual basis that supports the plea, and you are pleading guilty because you are, in fact, guilty?” McAfee asked after Hall entered his plea.

“Yes, sir,” Hall replied.

Hall shook hands with Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade when leaving the courtroom after entering his plea.

The bail bond business owner was reportedly among a group of individuals who breached a Coffee County election office on Jan. 7.

If the case had gone to trial, a court employee said the state intended to show that several co-conspirators — including ex-Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell — entered into a conspiracy to “intentionally interfere with and hinder and delay” the duties of another co-defendant, Misty Hampton, who was Coffee County’s election supervisor.

“​​The ultimate goal of the criminal conspiracy was to unlawfully access all election machines in Coffee County, Ga., that were utilized on November 3, 2020 presidential election … in order to obtain proprietary data or property of Dominion Voting Systems used in the administration of elections in the state of Georgia,” the court employee said.

Hall was the first defendant to surrender to authorities last month. He was released on a $10,000 bond.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) charged Hall with a total of seven charges in last month’s indictment, including a racketeering charge.

The other 18 defendants, including Trump, have pleaded not guilty.

Updated at 4:13 p.m.