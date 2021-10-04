First Nobel Prize of the year honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Nobel Prize in the field of physiology or medicine has been awarded to U.S. scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian.
They were cited for their discovery of receptors for temperature and touch.
The winners were announced Monday by Thomas Perlmann, secretary-general of the Nobel Committee.
Patrik Ernfors of the Nobel Committee said Julius used capsaicin, the active component in chile peppers, to identify the nerve sensors that allow the skin to respond to heat.
Patapoutian found separate pressure-sensitive sensors in cells that respond to mechanical stimulation, he said.
“This really unlocks one of the secrets of nature,” said Perlmann. “It’s actually something that is crucial for our survival, so it’s a very important and profound discovery.”
Last year’s prize went to three scientists who discovered the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus, a breakthrough that led to cures for the deadly disease and tests to keep the scourge from spreading though blood banks.
The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (over $1.14 million). The prize money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.
The prize is the first to be awarded this year. The other prizes are for outstanding work in the fields of physics, chemistry, literature, peace and economics.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Harris County now giving out COVID-19 vaccine booster shotsHOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County will begin to give out booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to qualifying residents beginning on Monday. Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is now administering the booster shots for those residents who got both doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. All COVID-19 vaccines provide strong protection […]
- Next hurdle for social infrastructure spending: Progressives vs. moderatesDemocrats are resetting the clock to pass President Joe Biden’ traditional and social infrastructure spending plans, with progressives and moderates within the party now disagreeing about what the second package will cover and how much to spend.
- Facebook down: Instagram, WhatsApp also experiencing outages(NEXSTAR/WTRF) — Facebook is currently experiencing an outage impacting its family of sites including WhatsApp and Instagram. Most Facebook users are seeing an error message that says ‘This site can’t be reached.’ On Instagram, the error message shows as a 5xx Server Error message. The outage is impacting users on both desktop and mobile. “We’re […]
- Texas organizations urging women to get screenings during Breast Cancer Awareness MonthHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and state organizations are asking women to get their screenings done this month. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is encouraging women to get screened regularly for the disease. The American Cancer Society recommends that women ages 45 to 54 get a mammogram annually, while women ages […]
- Houstonopoly life-sized board game here for HalloweenHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – There’s a life-size board game in town with a Halloween-themed twist. It’s only in Houston for a limited time. If you like playing monopoly, then you will love Houstonopoly. It’s a haunted walk-thru board game. The creator, Sherrie Handrios says she wanted to make this fun, interactive, and something that all […]