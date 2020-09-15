Five-year-old boy killed in freak accident after granite table falls on his head at wedding

OAK BROOK, Ill. (NewsNation Now) — A 5-year-old was killed after a granite tabletop fell on top of him at an Illinois hotel two weeks ago, the Oak Brook Police Department said.

Family members said they were at the Drake Hotel in Oak Brook for a wedding on Sept. 4 when the freak accident occurred.

According to video viewed by officials, 5-year-old Luca J. Berlingeriowas laying across a granite table behind a sofa while other kids played around him. When the kids got up to leave he began sliding off the table while holding onto the edge to slow down, police said. As Luca tried to get off the table, the granite table top fell on his head.

The hotel issued the following statement:

“Our team is heartbroken about this terrible accident. We wish to share our condolences with the family and friends affected. To respect their privacy, we aren’t able to share the specifics of the incident.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money for his family.

NewsNation affiliate WJW and WGN contributed to this report.