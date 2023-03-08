LONDON (AP) — Dozens of flights were suspended in the U.K. and some schools had to close on Wednesday as snow blanketed much of the country.

Britain’s national weather forecaster, the Met Office, said temperatures in the Scottish Highlands dropped to minus 15.4 degrees Celsius (4 Fahrenheit) overnight, the coldest night recorded this year so far. Freezing Arctic air is expected to blast the U.K. for the rest of the week, it added, warning of travel disruptions and power cuts in rural regions in the north.

Bristol Airport in southwest England was temporarily closed for snow clearing and all flights were suspended Wednesday morning. In London, Gatwick Airport said some passengers experienced minor delays.

Cars driving through snow on the the M5 motorway near Taunton, England, Wednesday March 8, 2023. More sleet and snow is expected across southern England and south Wales on Wednesday while scattered snow and hail showers will impact Scotland’s northern coasts as the Arctic blast intensifies. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

Snow settles on Glastonbury Tor as parts of the UK wake up to snow and a yellow weather warning, in Glastonbury, England, Wednesday March 8, 2023. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

People walk dogs under the snow along the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, Wednesday March 8, 2023. Parts of the UK wake up to snow and a yellow weather warning. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Early morning swimmers brave the cold at King Edward’s Bay, near Tynemouth on the North East coast of England, as parts of the UK wake up to snow and a yellow weather warning, on Wednesday March 8, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

In Wales, dozens of schools were closed amid heavy snowfall.

The Met Office said the unsettled weather was a result of a clash between an Arctic maritime air mass and milder Atlantic air. Sleet, snow and freezing temperatures will continue to affect most areas of the U.K. until Friday, it said.