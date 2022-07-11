HOUSTON (CW39) News from around the country and around.

Former Mexican President dies

Former Mexican president Luis Eche-Verria, blamed for some of the country’s worst political killings, has died at the age of 100.

President Andrés Manuel López Obra-Dor confirmed the death on twitter on Saturday. In his post, he sent condolences to Eche-Verria’s family and friends “In the name of the government of Mexico”.

However, he did not express any personal sadness about the death, and did not provide a cause of death for Echeverria, who governed Mexico from 1970 to 1976. Eche-Verria had been hospitalized for pulmonary problems in 2018. In 2004, he became the first former Mexican head of state formally accused of criminal wrongdoing.

South Africa shooting kills 15

South Africa police say a shooting at a tavern in Johannesburg’s Soweto township has killed 15 people and left others in critical condition.

Police say they are investigating reports that a group of men arrived in a minibus taxi and opened fire on some of the patrons at the bar shortly after midnight Sunday.

Police say the number of cartridges found on the scene indicates that a group of people opened fire in the bar.