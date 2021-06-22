FREE wedding gown for our heroes

In this Jan. 15, 2018, file photo, U.S. Marines watch during the change of command ceremony at Task Force Southwest military field in Shorab military camp of Helmand province, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini, File)

HOUSTON (KIAH) A nationwide campaign is making sure first responders have the gown of their dreams. The organization “Brides Across America,” along with bridal retailers nationwide, will donate free bridal gowns to our heroes, from a selection of designer wedding gowns, as part of the “Operation Wedding Gown” initiative.

Each year they donate 2,000 gowns to military and first responder brides at events across the country. On July 14th, they’re holding another event, this time at “Impression Bridal” in the galleria area. Since 2008, they’ve donated 27,000.

