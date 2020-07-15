French bus driver dies after attack over face masks

Bayonne, FRANCE – Philippe Monguillot, 59, was declared brain dead after being beaten late on Sunday. French officials now say he’s died from his injuries.
The assault happened when Monguillot, reportedly asked three men aboard a bus he was driving, to put on face masks. They refused, so he didn’t allow them to board.
Face masks are mandatory on public transit in France.
That’s when Monguillot was attacked in what the mayor of Bayonne called a “barbaric act.” The event sparked outrage among transit workers who refused to work following the incident.
Two men involved are in their 20s. They were arrested and charged with attempted murder. Two other men were charged with failing to help a person in danger. A fifth man is charged after attempting to hide a suspect.
Monguillot’s wife took to the streets in protest, holding a photo of her and Monguillot. Here’s a look.
