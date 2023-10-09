RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) Narcotics Division / Gang Unit arrested almost 60 people during Operation “No Loyalty”.

Authorities say this project has been in the works for the past 2 years.

They say the alleged suspects have not only been responsible for narcotics offenses in the community, but have also been involved in several violent crimes within the CSRA.

Operation “No Loyalty” was conducted in two phases and netted multiple arrests, seizures of stolen firearms as well as large amounts of narcotics, and the arrests of several prolific offenders.

The RCSO Narcotics Division and Criminal Intelligence Division, the FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), the Attorney General’s Office Gang Prosecution Unit, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia State Patrol concluded Phase 1 of the undercover drug operation on August 7, 2023.

During Phase 1 of this investigation, 16 search warrants were executed and Investigators were able to seize the following:

16 Kilograms of Cocaine

7 Kilograms of Fentanyl

1 Pound of Methamphetamine

29 Pounds of Marijuana

34 Firearms

$319,909 in United States Currency

6 Vehicles

2 Houses

On October 9, 2023, several drug trafficking and violent crime co-conspirators involved in the Trap Money hybrid criminal street gang were arrested.

During Phase 2 of this investigation, 25 search warrants were executed and Investigators were able to seize the following:

Approximately 248.7 Pounds of Marijuana

44.8 Grams of Fentanyl

90.1 Grams of Methamphetamine

22.5 Grams of Cocaine

28 Firearms

$143,824 in United States Currency

3 Vehicles

Phase I subjects pictured below:

Phase II subjects pictured below:

41 different locations in Augusta and Hephzibah were searched and seized during both phases of Operation “No Loyalty”.

The RCSO anticipates additional charges with both State and Federal indictments expected.