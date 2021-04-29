Gerber is on the look for 2021’s Spokesbaby

Nation/World

by: Samantha Garza

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Gerber

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — For the past 11 years, Gerber has spotlighted babies and families on their annual Photo Search program, but this year there is a twist.

The baby chosen as the 2021 Spokesbaby will also be the brand’s first-ever Chief Growing Officer (CGO), according to a press release.

Gerber’s CGO will offer the executive team “guidance on what little ones everywhere need to grow strong, stay nourished and thrive.”

To qualify the baby should be younger than 4, “have an infectious giggle and shining personality as well as the ability to melt hearts with cuteness – no corporate experience required,” according to its website.

The Spokesbaby’s schedule would be in between nap time, and the salary is a cash prize. Responsibilities include eating “tasty and nutritious baby food products.”

Entries close on May 10 at 11:59 p.m. E.T. at photosearch.gerber.com

