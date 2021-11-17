Get your FREE Starbucks red and glittery reusable 2021 holiday cup

You have to order a holiday drink though.

Reusable Starbucks holiday cup

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Lines are out the door at many Starbuck’s shops as new holiday cups are being released. Now the line could get a little longer. That’s because the new reusable holiday cup is being released November 18th. This year’s cup honors Starbucks 50th anniversary and is made with 50 percent recycled content. Its gift-inspired design features Starbucks classic holiday red and some sparkle.

You have to order a holiday drink though. This offer is good with any handcrafted holiday or fall beverage (hot, iced or blended) at participating stores in the United States, including: Apple Crisp Macchiato, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte,  Hot Chocolate, Irish Cream Cold Brew, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Mocha, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Sugar Cookie Almond milk Latte, Toasted White Hot Chocolate and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha.

